MENU
32
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Supco: Opportunity residents can pursue further cleanup

by The Associated Press

still1217-00000-jpg-3-830190-ver1-0.jpg

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Supreme Court says residents living within a southwestern Montana Superfund site can move forward with their efforts to get the Atlantic Richfield Co. to pay for a better cleanup of arsenic left on their property after a century of copper smelting.

Friday's ruling upholds decisions made by District Judge Katherine Bidegaray in a lawsuit filed by about 100 residents of the Opportunity area in 2008. The ruling sets the stage for a trial in state court.

Arco had argued it was complying with a federal cleanup plan approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, which says arsenic levels below 250 parts per million are safe for residential soils. The residents want the area restored to the normal amount of arsenic in area soil - or about 25 ppm.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Skeletal remains belong to Native American woman

Skeletal remains belong to Native American woman
2
 

UM police clarify assault details after warning issued

UM police clarify assault details after warning issued
3
 

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
4
 

Remote Woodman School struggles with minimal internet speeds

Remote Woodman School struggles with minimal internet speeds
5
 

Unsettled weather this weekend

Unsettled weather this weekend

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KECI

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Skeletal remains belong to Native American woman

Skeletal remains belong to Native American woman
2

UM police clarify assault details after warning issued

UM police clarify assault details after warning issued
3

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
4

Remote Woodman School struggles with minimal internet speeds

Remote Woodman School struggles with minimal internet speeds
5

Unsettled weather this weekend

Unsettled weather this weekend
6

Nearly 600,000 pacifier & teether holders recalled due to choking hazard

Nearly 600,000 pacifier & teether holders recalled due to choking hazard
7

AP FACT CHECK: A look at Tester's support of banking bill

AP FACT CHECK: A look at Tester's support of banking bill
8

Man gets deferred sentence for friend's death in crash

Man gets deferred sentence for friend's death in crash
9

4 people killed in pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU in Miami

4 people killed in pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU in Miami
10

Pacific storm brings accumulating snow

Pacific storm brings accumulating snow