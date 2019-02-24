Trump projects optimism before second North Korea summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is projecting optimism before a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as he seeks to manage expectations for the meeting.

Vietnamese soldiers watch from a top of a building neighboring Government Guesthouse and the Metropole hotel next to a poster featuring upcoming summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

tweeted on Sunday that he expected the meeting this coming week in Hanoi, Vietnam, to be a "continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore." He added: "Denuclearization?"



Trump added that Kim knows that "without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World."



At their first meeting, Trump reached a vaguely worded commitment from North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. Heading into their second sit-down, Trump says North Korea has not tested any nuclear weapons in months and that as long as testing has ceased, he's in no rush.